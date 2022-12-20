Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Cattrall announced the death of her mother Shane on Instagram Tuesday (20 December). She was 93.

The Sex and the City star shared a reel of photos of her and her mother with the caption: “Shane Cattrall 1929 - 2022. Rest in peace Mum [heart emoji].”

Friends shared their condolences in the comments, including Alan Carr who wrote: “Sorry darling. Sending you lots of love.”

Her Queer as Folk costar Stephen Dunn wrote: “Sending all my love.”

“Huge hugs and all the love,” fellow Queer as Folk star Johnny Sibilly commented.

“So sorry, Kim,” comedian and singer Randy Rainbow wrote. “Lots of love.”

Cattrall was born in Liverpool in 1956 to Gladys Shane (née Baugh), who worked as a secretary, and construction engineer Dennis Cattrall. However, her family immigrated to Canada when she was three months old.

Shane’s death comes four years after the unexpected passing of Cattrall’s 55-year-old brother, Chris, whose body was discovered on his rural property in Alberta, Canada, hours after the actor appealed on social media for help in finding him.

Chris’ death brought Cattrall’s feud with former Sex and the City costar Sarah Jessica Parker to new heights after Cattrall rejected Parker’s condolences.

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Cattrall wrote on Instagram at the time, adding: ”Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”