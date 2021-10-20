Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker feud addressed by Candace Bushnell

Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell has offered her take on the feud between actors Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Cattrall has not joined Parker, Kristen Davis and Cynthia Nixon for upcoming revival series, And Just Like That... with many fans disappointed that she won’t be returning to the role of Samantha.

Bushnell suggested to The New York Post that Cattrall simply doesn’t want to play that character anymore: “I absolutely love Kim. But it seems she wants to do other things, and she doesn’t feel like doing the show. Maybe she doesn’t want to be that character anymore. Maybe she doesn’t want to put the Spanx on!”

Bushnell also discussed how Parker is totally different from Carrie Bradshaw: “In real life, those women are not those characters – they are the opposite. Sarah Jessica Parker, she’s been married forever to the same guy. She’s got kids. I don’t know her very well, but she seems to be very family-oriented.”

She also suggested that the reasons for the revival were primarily financial: “HBO’s going to make money on it. They’re going to exploit it as much as they can. They rebooted Gossip Girl. If they didn’t reboot Sex in the City, it would be really strange.”

Bushnell says she will be watching the show, which is based on her book of the same name: “Of course I’m going to watch it. I hope it runs for six seasons. I get paid a little bit of money.”

Parker and Cattrall have reportedly never gotten on, with Parker paid more than her co-stars for the duration of the show.

Cattrall previously said on Life Stories with Piers Morgan: “This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker. I think she could’ve been nicer. I really think she could’ve been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is.”

Sex and the City (Sky)

And Just Like That... will premiere in December on the HBO Max streaming service.