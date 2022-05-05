Kim Cattrall has revealed her verdict on how And Just Like That dealt with Samantha’s absence.

The Sex and the City spin-off series aired in 2021, with all of the main stars returning apart from Cattrall.

The opening scene of the series addressed the actor’s absence by revealing that Samantha no longer speaks to her friends Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis).

Cattrall, who had a real-life falling out with Parker, had previously been vocal about not wanting to reprise the role following the critically maligned 2010 film Sex and the City 2.

The actor has now addressed And Just Like That in a new interview with Variety. When she was asked if she has seen any of the show, Cattrall replied: “I certainly heard about it. And I’ve come to the conclusion that really the greatest compliment I could have as an actor is to be missed.”

In reference to the scene that explains her character’s absence, Cattrall added: “Oh yes. I heard this. Well, that feels different than the Samantha that I played.”

Kim Cattrall in the third season of ‘Sex and the City’ (Getty Images)

She continued: “It’s odd, isn’t it? I don’t know how to feel about it. It’s so finite for me, so it doesn’t continue. This feels like an echo of the past. Other than the really wonderful feeling of – it’s rare in my business – people wanting more, especially at 65.

“That feels powerful, that I’ve left something behind that I’m so proud of. I loved her. I loved her so, so, so much.

She continued: “It’s tough competition. The original show is in all of our imaginations. But for me, it feels clean.”

And Just Like That proved a hit with audiences, and will return for a second season. The first season can currently be watched on NOW.