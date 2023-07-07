Kim Cattrall delights in dig at Sex and the City ahead of return to franchise

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Cattrall is still enjoying people throwing shade on Sex and the City, despite her impending return to the franchise in spin-off series And Just Like That.

The star played sex-positive PR woman Samantha in the original series and two movies, but left in 2016, later explaining that she wanted to move on to a new “chapter” in her life.

Now, she has shared her amusement at a tweet poking fun at her refusal to return for a third movie.

The post, from writer Evan Ross Katz, showed a photo of Shakira wearing a trench coat emblazoned with the word “NO”, alongside a caption saying: “Kim Cattrall after reading the SEX AND THE CITY 3 script.”

Cattrall reacted to the dig with the comment “Ha!!!”

This is not the first time Cattrall has made subtle digs at the franchise.

In November last year, fans speculated that Cattrall was alluding to Sex and the City and her ongoing feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker when she said in an awards speech: “This is what happens when you go where you’re celebrated and not where you’re tolerated.”

Reports of tensions between Cattrall and Parker have been circulating for years. While appearing on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in 2017, Cattrall said that Parker “could have been nicer” about her refusal to take part in the proposed third Sex and the City movie. She also added that the stars of the show, including Nixon and Davis, were “never friends”.

Cattrall went further in February 2018, following the death of her brother Chris. After Parker wrote a comment of condolence on Cattrall’s Instagram, Cattrall posted a photo of a message that read: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

Despite this upset, Cattrall will make a brief cameo in the finale of the current season of And Just Like That.

Cattrall reportedly filmed the cameo without seeing any of her former co-stars.

Cattrall and Parker in 2009 (Getty Images)

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda in the franchise, has warned fans not to get their hopes up for the short scene.

She told Sunday Times Style magazine: “We were very disappointed that the secret leaked of Kim’s upcoming appearance.

“We so hoped it was something people wouldn’t know about until they saw the episode and that it would be a fun surprise as they were watching.”

She continued: “I worry that with all the build-up people are going to wonder what all the fuss was about. It’s important to know that it is a very brief, very small cameo.”