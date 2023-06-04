Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall says Samantha no longer dominates her career

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kim Cattrall has claimed that her Sex and the City character Samantha Jones is no longer the role that people most associate her with.

The actor, 66, played sexually liberated PR executive Samantha for six series of the hugely popular show, which ran from 1998 to 2004, as well as two feature films released in 2008 and 2010.

The character was loved by millions of fans for her frankness about sex and her career ambition, but Cattrall stepped away from playing the role when she was not happy with the script for a third film, and has gone on to star in shows including spin-off sitcom How I Met Your Father.

Cattrall was asked by The Sunday Times if Samantha is finally becoming just one piece in the jigsaw of an almost 50-year career.

She replied: “Absolutely. Absolutely.”

Backing up this claim, Cattrall explained how, a few weeks ago, she was approached by a young woman at a cocktail party in New York, who said: “I’m just obsessed with it.”

“And of course [I thought] she meant Sex and the City,” Cattrall said. “But she was talking about How I Met Your Father.”

Her comments come after it was reported she would reprise her role for a one-scene cameo in the Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That.

The series, which sees Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their roles, has previously explained Cattrall’s absence by saying Samantha moved to London without warning and has become distant from her former friends.

According to industry publication Variety, her brief return will feature in the series two finale and will see her have a phone conversation with Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw.

Cattrall reportedly shot her dialogue without speaking to or seeing the rest of the cast.

Kim Cattrall in ‘Sex and the City’ (HBO)

For years there have been reports of a real-life rift between Cattrall and Parker, with some concluding this influenced her departure from the franchise. Read more about the pair’s alleged feud here.

The Independent’s Adam White recently wrote that And Just Like That failed to thrive or sizzle without Cattrall’s Samantha, and that her cameo seems to prove that the show can’t survive without her.

And Just Like That season two is out on Sky Atlantic and NOW on 22 June.

Additional reporting by Press Association