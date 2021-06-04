Kim Kardashian has admitted to feeling like a “f***ing failure” during the breakdown of her marriage to Kanye West.

The reality TV star and rapper, who have four children together, filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage, later citing “irreconcilable differences” in court.

During Thursday (3 June) night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim was seen crying to her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian about the state of her marriage.

Following a fight between Kim and West, the influencer sobbed that she “can’t do this anymore” and that she felt she had to be “together” for their children while West moved around.

Adding that West was an “amazing dad”, she continued: “I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that.

“He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can’t. I feel like a f***ing failure, that it’s like a third f***ing marriage… I feel like a f***ing loser, but I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

The revelations came as part of the penultimate episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which comes to an end next Thursday (10 June) after 20 seasons.

During a recent episode of the show, Kim also revealed that she had failed her first year law student exam, leaving her plans to become a lawyer up in the air.