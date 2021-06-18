Kim Kardashian has acknowledged that the initial buzz around her hit TV series Keeping Up With the Kardashians was most likely caused by her sex tape scandal.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on part one of the KUWTK reunion, the reality TV star was asked whether she felt the show would have enjoyed its early success without the publicity surrounding the tape in 2007, which involved her then-boyfriend, Willie “Ray J” Norwood.

“Looking back, probably not,” Kardashian answered.

Asked what she would tell her children – North (8), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (2), she said she hadn’t had to speak to them about it yet.

“Luckily I think that so many years have gone on and so many things have happened positively that it really erases that,” she said.

“It is something I have to live with for the rest of my life.”

The 40-year-old added that she believes “everything happens for a reason”, even if she wished she could erase it from the “stupid things” she has done in her life.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime VideoSign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Keeping Up with the Kardashians concludes its 20-season run this Sunday (20 June).