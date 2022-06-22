Kim Kardashian admits she had to ask Pete Davidson if Will Ferrell was on Saturday Night Live

‘I have to be honest. I had never seen ‘SNL’ before,’ reality star said

Inga Parkel
Wednesday 22 June 2022 18:28
Kim Kardashian scolds her sons for 'making so much noise' on The Tonight Show

Kim Kardashian has confessed to texting boyfriend Pete Davidson to ask if Will Ferrell had ever been on Saturday Night Live.

The reality TV star made her hosting debut on the comedy sketch show in October 2021. During which, she also shared a kiss with Davidson before publicly announcing their relationship on Instagram a month later.

On a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Kardashian admitted that she had never seen SNL prior to her emcee duties, but was later “schooled” by her comedian boyfriend.

“I knew what it was,” she clarified. “I knew it was so iconic.”

She then recalled a moment after her episode aired: “I was at dinner and Will Ferrell was sitting right next to me and the show had just aired – when I was on.

“And he mentioned he had seen it and I literally had to text Pete and be like, ‘Wait. Was Will Ferrell on SNL?’”

Ferrell first established himself in the entertainment industry as a cast member on SNL from 1995 to 2002.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

(Getty Images)

“I was so embarrassed,” Kardashian added, before saying “I’ve been schooled. I know everyone that’s been on now. I know everything.”

Later in the interview, Kardashian had to interrupt the host to scold her children for misbehaving.

