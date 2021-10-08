The new season of Saturday Night Live is well underway and this weekend, Kim Kardashian West is set to host the second episode of the 47th season.

She follows on from last week’s host, Owen Wilson, who was joined for the occasion by musical guest, Kacey Musgraves.

This week, Kardashian West will be accompanied by musical guest Halsey for the show.

The show shared a photograph of Kardashian West smiling at the read-through. You can see the image below:

Kardashian West is an American media personality, model and businesswoman who first gained media attention as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton. Her family’s reality television show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians brought her worldwide fame and resulted in a vast social media following on both Twitter and Instagram.

In 2014, Kardashian married rapper Kanye West, which put the pair firmly in the spotlight after a number of high-profile appearances. They broke up last year. However, fans have speculated on their reunion of late, after Kardashian West appeared at Kanye’s Donda album listening party.

Kardashian West runs a successful business too, having founded KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrances in 2017 and shape wear company Skims in 2019.

Jason Sudeikis, and Rami Malek have also been announced as some of this season’s others hosts. Young Thug and Brandi Carlile will also feature as musical guests.

All the details of how to watch this week’s episodes can be found here.