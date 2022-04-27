Kim Kardashian has testified that she remembers her brother Rob being “super emotional” after his 2016 fight with Blac Chyna.

According to an earlier testimony by Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner, Rob’s ex fiancé Chyna allegedly pointed a gun at his head, tried to strangle him with a phone cord, and hit him with a metal pole while intoxicated in 2016.

“I just remember in that moment him [Rob] being super emotional, and it’s really all such a blur,” Kardashian said during her testimony on Tuesday (26 April) at the ongoing Blac Chyna trial.

“I remember him being really red, but I don’t remember anything very specific, just him looking puffy and red.”

Chyna is suing Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and two other members of the Kardashian family, alleging they defamed her as violent and forced the cancellation of her reality show Rob & Chyna after one short season.

Kardashian said that she has no memory of making any attempts of killing Keeping Up With the Kardashians spin-off series Rob & Chyna. But she said Chyna was kept off of her family’s reality show after hearing that she had abused her brother.

“I will not go into a toxic work environment,” Kardashian said in a Los Angeles court. “On my own show, I have the power to do that.”

File photo: Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian (Getty Images)

When Chyna’s attorney showed Kardashian a series of text messages from late 2016 and early 2017 with her name attached, the Skims founder said she had no memory of sending them, though she didn’t deny their likely legitimacy.

“I don’t remember text messages that I sent this morning,” she said.

“I think we all need to take a break from filming at this point until we figure out what’s going on. She is not going to be on our show,” the text read. “So if you guys are going to film with Rob and Chyna, then you are going to lose the Kardashians and Jenners.”

The text exchange includes several seemingly damning demands surrounding Chyna being filmed for “her” show, but Kardashian insisted that was a quirk of technology.

“This is clearly voice dictated, as is everything I text that’s so long, and it’s sometimes rendering ‘our’ as ‘her,’” Kardashian testified. “I would never refer to her show as ‘her’ show, I would say ‘Rob’s show’ since it’s a spin-off of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’.”

She added that the recipient, Amanda Weinstein, did not work on Rob & Chyna.

Kardashian said the text exchange showed that she and her family had no power over what the producers and the network ultimately decided about the shows.

“No one listens to us, no one respects us,” one text message reads.

What they could do, they felt, was withhold their own participation in the case of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I have a right as a cast member to say we really need a break,” Kardashian testified.

So far, Khloe Kardashian, Kim, Kylie, Kris and Corey Gamble have testified in the trial.

In her testimony, Kylie also corroborated claims at the centre of the case that Chyna placed an iPhone cord around Rob’s neck while he was playing video games and grabbed his gun.

“He used the words, ‘She was trying to kill me,’” Kylie said. “I assumed that was a death struggle… I remember him being very upset and kind of explaining what happened.”

She added that she’d attempted to warn her brother about Chyna, as she had dated her ex Tyga and had heard about her alleged tendency to abuse drugs and alcohol and become violent. She testified that the rapper had showed her a six-inch knife scar allegedly given to him by Chyna.

Additional reporting by agencies