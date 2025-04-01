Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun has vehemently denied allegations that he groomed and dated the late Netflix star Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

During a surprise press conference on Monday in Seoul, South Korea, the 37-year-old Soo-hyun tearfully addressed accusations that he dated Sae-ron — who died by suicide at age 24 on Soo-hyun’s birthday in February — when she was 15. South Korea defines juveniles as anybody under 19.

“I can’t admit something I didn’t do,” Soo-hyun told press, according to the BBC.

While Soo-hyun admitted that the pair had dated for a year when Sae-ron was an adult, he denied ever having dated her when she was underage.

“I never dated her when she was a minor,” he said. “Except for the fact that both of us were actors, our relationship was just like that of any other ordinary couple.”

Soo-hyun’s remarks come weeks after he found himself at the center of the scandal, which first erupted when a YouTube channel published videos and photos of the two actors, claiming they had been in a six-year relationship that allegedly began when Sae-ron was 15.

open image in gallery Kim Soo-hyun (left) denied dating Kim Sae-ron when she was underage ( Getty Images )

Last week, the attorney representing Sae-ron’s family held a press conference and revealed further messaging history allegedly shared between the two actors from 2016, when she was 16.

Soo-hyun’s agency initially denied the family’s allegations before later clarifying that the two had dated from 2019 to 2020 when Sae-ron was an adult.

At Monday’s press conference, Soo-hyun defended his previous denial of their relationship in 2024 when Sae-ron posted a later-deleted Instagram photo of them during the airing of his Netflix romance drama Queen of Tears.

“I had so much to protect as its lead actor,” he explained. “What would have happened if I had admitted to a year-long relationship? What would happen to the actors, the staff who were working overnight and the production team who had everything staked on that project? The more I thought of it, the more I thought that shouldn’t be what I do.”

Admissions of any romantic relationships within the South Korean entertainment industry are typically seen as scandalous, as celebrities’ personal lives are often subject to intense scrutiny by fans.

open image in gallery Kim Sae-ron died by suicide in February at the age of 24 ( AP )

The controversy, which has since rocked the South Korean entertainment industry, additionally involves accusations that Soo-hyun’s agency, GoldMedalist, pressured Sae-ron to repay a debt she owed him prior to her death.

In 2022, Sae-ron faced a period of professional difficulty after a 2022 drunk driving incident, for which she received a court fine of 20 million won ($14,000).

Sae-ron’s family claimed that GoldMedalist, to which she had also been signed from 2020 to 2022, covered her legal fines. However, GoldMedalist took legal action against Sae-ron for repayment and ignored her request for more time to come up with the money, her family alleged.

Soo-hyun denied those claims at Monday’s press conference, saying that Sae-ron did not make “the tragic choice because of me or my agency pressuring her over a debt.”

“Many people are suffering because of me,” Soo-hyun added, apologizing to his fans and staff. “I also feel sorry that the late actress [Kim Sae-ron] isn’t able to rest in peace.”

open image in gallery (Pictured in 2014) Kim Soo-hyun's career has faced significant damage in the wake of the controversy ( Getty Images )

Soo-hyun’s career has faced significant damage in the wake of the scandal. Several brands, including Prada and Korean cosmetics company Dinto, have since ended their partnerships with him. Meanwhile, Disney+ has reportedly paused a show starring Soo-hyun due to the controversy, according to local news agency Yonhap.

The actor’s legal team has filed criminal complaints against Kim Sae-ron’s family, as well as the YouTube channel, along with a civil lawsuit seeking damages of KRW12 billion (approximately $8.1 million).

The Independent has reached out to GoldMedalist for comment.

