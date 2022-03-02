Kirk Baily death: Nickelodeon star and voice actor dies of lung cancer aged 59
Actor worked on films including ‘Frozen’, ‘Hotel Transylvania’ and ‘Big Hero 6’
Actor Kirk Baily, known for playing Kevin “Ug” Lee on the Nickelodeon series Salute Your Shorts, has died aged 59.
Baily’s death on 28 February came six months after he was diagnosed with lung cancer.
The news was announced by friends on social media, with family confirming to TMZ that the cause of death was cancer.
Baily played camp counsellor Ug on Salute Your Shorts for two seasons on Nickelodeon, alongside Danny Cooksey, Erik MacArthur and Blake Soper.
Outside of that series, Baily was known for his prolific career as a voice actor.
Among the projects Baily provided voice work for were Cowboy Bebop (1999), Hotel Transylvania (2012), Frozen (2013), Big Hero 6 (2014), and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020).
Baily also lent his voice to video games including Star Trek Voyager: Elite Force, Dead Space: Downfall and Condemned 2: Bloodshot.
In front of the camera, he appeared in a guest capacity in several well-known TV series, including Melrose Place, Star Trek: Voyager, NYPD Blue, Judging Amy and The Larry Sanders Show.
