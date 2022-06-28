Kirstie Allsopp defends swallowing AirPod in bizarre accident

The TV presenter insisted the earbud is approximately the same size as a vitamin tablet

Amanda Whiting
Tuesday 28 June 2022 15:37
<p>TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp </p>

TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp

(Getty Images)

Kirstie Allsopp has explained how she managed to swallow one of her AirPod earbud headphones on Sunday morning (27 June).

The Location, Location, Location presenter had revealed on Twitter that she’d ingested the AirPod after mistaking the small, white listening device for a gigantic vitamin tablet.

The online responses were a mix of laughter and disbelief.

Now, Allsopp has posted a photo of an AirPod sitting amongst a pile of vitamins in an attempt to justify the mix-up.

“See, not quite as daft as some might say,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Kirstie Allsopp attempts to explain the mix-up

(Kirstie Allsopp via Twitter)

Apparently, Allsopp only realised that she’d eaten her own earbud by the process of elimination, upon noticing that one of her AirPods had gone missing.

“AirPods in pocket, put vitamins in pocket while getting glass of water, chucked vitamins into mouth, gulped water, go for second lot, see one AirPod in hand, check pocket, check handbag. Realise there’s only one place it could be,” she wrote.

Allsopp assured her followers that, apart from a sore throat, she feels fine following what she called the “banana skin moment”.

This is not the first time Allsopp has been the focus of attention on Twitter. Earlier this year, the real estate programme presenter and DIY guru drew criticism for her remarks about the housing crisis.

She suggested that young people who want to get on the property ladder need to make additional “sacrifices” to achieve that goal.

“I do think you have to ask yourself what your degree is giving you,” she wrote in The Sunday Times in February.

“Could you get a job at 18, stay at home with [your] parents for three years, and save every single penny, enough for a deposit?”

At the time, Allsopp defended herslf on Twitter, posting: “Either you think I’m an out of touch rich b**** who doesn’t get how hard it is to buy a home in many parts of the UK or you don’t. The Times can twist things as much as they want but in the end it’s down to whether you believe in my empathy, understanding & experience or not.”

