Kirstie Allsopp has seemingly left Twitter after telling her critics to stop watching her TV shows “if you don’t like me”.

The property show presenter was responding to criticism of an interview in which she said young people could afford to buy a home if they made more sacrifices.

“When I bought my first property, going abroad, [and] the easyJet, coffee, gym, Netflix lifestyle didn’t exist,” she told The Sunday Times, explaining that she bought her first house when she was 21 with the aid of her family.

“I don’t want to belittle those people who can’t do it,” she added. “But there are loads of people who can do it and don’t. It is hard.”

Allsopp was criticised on Twitter, with many highlighting it must have been easier for her considering her father is Charles Henry Allsopp, 6th Baron Hindlip.

On Monday (7 February), Allsopp addressed the criticism on Twitter, writing: “Who thinks I have spent the last 22 years pretending to understand the needs of British homebuyers must think me a very good actress indeed. If you don’t like the shows don’t watch them.

“But I’m beyond caring what the press or social media think about me, life is too short.”

She added: “If you don’t like me do tell @Channel4, though the best way to put an end to me is not to watch the shows.”

Allsopp, setting a mission her critics, then said: “We’re filming the Christmas Show on Friday, maybe by the time it comes out in December it will have 0 viewers. You’ve got 9 months to achieve that. Ready, steady go..”

Kirstie Allsopp sets mission for critics who ‘don’t like’ her (Twitter)

Allsopp then updated her Twitter bio to read: “Off Twitter once and for all. Determined not to fall off the wagon. Keeping account here to stop copycat b******s. INFO tweets don’t mean that I’m back.”

The Location, Location, Location presenter bought her first property when the average house price in the UK was roughly £51,000.

“I used to walk to work with a sandwich. And on payday I’d go for a pizza, and to a movie, and buy a lipstick. Interest rates were 15 per cent, I was earning £11,500 a year,” she said, adding that “drains on the finances of the young homebuyer” had delayed the process.

(Getty Images)

She also told people to “question what your degree is giving you”, asking: “Could you get a job at 18, stay at home with [your] parents for three years, and save every single penny, enough for a deposit?”