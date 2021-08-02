Kit Harington discusses ‘surprising’ parenting lessons he’s learned with wife Rose Leslie

Kit Harington has opened up about the lessons he has learned since becoming a father for the first time earlier this year.

His wife, the actor Rose Leslie, gave birth to a baby boy but the couple are yet to publicly announce the name of their child.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Harington talked about being a new parent, saying: “What surprises you, is you go, ‘Oh, this goes on forever! You don’t get a break from it!’”

He went on to comment: “Every day I wake up and I look after this little human. And now we’re part of a unit together."

He described the family he and Leslie have created as a “beautiful thing”.

Harington has previously spoken about meeting Leslie on the set of Game of Thrones, the hit TV show where they played lovers. He said: “I thank the show for everything. But more than anything else, I thank it for introducing me to her.”

A representative for the couple has said that they are “very, very happy” to be new parents.

Kit Harrington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones S7 (HBO)

Harington and Leslie have been in a relationship since 2011 and married in Scotland in 2018.