KJ Apa is now an official Samoan chief.

During a traditional ceremony in his village of Moata’a, the 25-year-old Riverdale star bestowed the Samoan chiefly title Matai on Thursday (1 September).

Samoan Matai title are bestowed upon family members during a cultural ceremony called a saofa’i .

The saofa’i marks the formal acceptance of a new matai by their family and village into the circle of chiefs and orators. It involves the gathering of chiefs and orators in a fale tele meeting house, the exchanging of oratory speeches, the reciting of genealogies, and an ava ceremony followed by a feast provided by the new matai’s family.

Apa’s father Tupa’i is a Samoan and a matai (chief) of his village in Samoa. His mother is a European New Zealander.

Apa, real name Keneti James, was born in Auckland, New Zealand.

According to Talamua.com, Apa’s bestowment ceremony was held at Laoa o Tamapua in Moata’a village. The island chiefs apparently commended the actor’s courage to accept his Samoan heritage, culture, and responsibilities.

Last year, Apa spoke about his father’s Samoan title during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

When asked about his father’s roots, Apa said: “He is a matai, yeah.

“He holds the matai title, chief title, of the village that he’s from and I’m from, called Moata’a, in Samoa.”

Apa confirmed his grandfather was also a matai and that the title passed to his dad after his grandfather’s death. At the time, the actor said he wasn’t sure if the title will pass to him in the future.

“I don’t know. I can’t speak Samoan, so it’ll be something for me to take that would be kind of, I would think it’s a huge responsibility,” he said. “I don’t really feel adequate, to be honest, but I doubt myself in almost everything that I do.”

In a 2017 interview with Vulture, Apa said that Samoan culture has “always played a massive part” in his life.

“I’ve got hundreds of family on my dad’s side that live in Samoa and in New Zealand. I’ve just been surrounded by the culture ever since I was a kid,” he said. “I actually used to speak Samoan, but me and my sisters all kind of lost it. We go there at least once a year to see family.”