A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Game of Thrones spin-off shares first footage ahead of release

Max has unveiled the first footage from the new Game of Thrones spinoff series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The streaming service included the brief footage in a trailer promoting various upcoming projects that aired before the final episode of Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon.

Season one of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan ‘Dunk’ the Tall, is based on George RR Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight.

The book is the first in the Dunk and Egg series, with subsequent novellas The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight also set to be adapted for following seasons.

The series is expected to arrive in late 2025, and takes place between the events of House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones.

Max’s official logline reads: “A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.

open image in gallery Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan ‘Dunk’ the Tall in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' ( Max )

“Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

The new series started filming in Belfast in June.

Along with Claffey, the series will also star Dexter Sol Ansell as his squire Egg.

Finn Barnett (True Detective: Night Country) is set to play Aerion Targaryen, the cruel and arrogant son of the stern Maekar Targaryan, who is being portrayed by Sam Spruell (Fargo), an actor well-known for his villainous roles.

Another actor bringing a Valyrian royal to life is Bertie Carvel (The Crown) as Baelor Targaryan, the charismatic brother of Spruell’s Maekor.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Ser Lyonal Baratheon’s charming character will be brought to life by Daniel Ings (The Gentleman), while Tanzyn Crawford will be Tanselle, a Dornish puppeteer.

The finale of House of the Dragon has been met with mixed reviews. Writing for The Independent, television critic Nick Hilton delivered a two-star verdict and wrote: “A problem the show has had from its outset is that it is moving inexorably towards the deaths of its main and favoured characters.

“This second season has been a desperate attempt to pump the brakes, to delay the onset of a war that will leave only a few, thinly written, survivors. It is why the leftover plot feels so desiccated; the juicy meat of literal fire and blood is being withheld.”