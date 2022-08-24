Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Vanessa Bryant celebrates Kobe Bryant’s 44th birthday in loving Instagram post

Former NBA star, along with eight others, died in a helicopter crash in January 2020

Inga Parkel
Wednesday 24 August 2022 06:17
Comments
Kobe Bryant’s career in numbers

Vanessa Bryant has honoured her late husband and basketball legend Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 44th birthday.

The former NBA star died alongside his daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

On Tuesday (23 August), Vanessa shared an old photo on Instagram, with the caption: “Happy birthday, baby! I love and miss you so much!”

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and their three daughters, Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3.

Recommended

His eldest daughter also paid tribute on Instagram with a throwback photo of her as a young child sitting on her father’s lap.

“Happy Birthday Daddy!” Natalia wrote.

Vanessa is currently in a legal battle after suing Los Angeles County.

Her lawyers have told a jury that in the days after the accident, police and fire officials employed by the county showed off photos of the crash site, with pictures including the victims’ bodies.

“January 26, 2020, was and always will be the worst day of Vanessa Bryant’s life,” her lawyer Luis Li told the jury.

Recommended

“County employees exploited the accident. They took and shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna as souvenirs... They poured salt in an unhealable wound.”

Read more about the trial here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in