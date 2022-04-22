Kris Jenner claims that Blac Chyna ‘made death threats’ against Kylie Jenner in trial

Kris Jenner has alleged that Blac Chyna made death threats against Kylie Jenner.

Jenner took the stand in Chyna’s ongoing lawsuit against members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The model and reality star alleges that the family conspired with executives at the TV network E! to pull the plug on a reality show starring herself and her former boyfriend, Rob Kardashian.

Additional allegations in the complaint include assault and harassment charges against Rob, while Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner are accused of defamation.

The Kardashian matriarch testified that she heard from daughter Kylie and Kylie’s now ex-boyfriend Tyga that Chyna had allegedly threatened to kill Kylie – but they decided to keep the incidents “within the family”.

Appearing on the stand for questioning on Thursday (22 April), Jenner was asked about the alleged threats, which had originally been referenced in a previous deposition. Jenner responded: "I think it was what Kylie and Tyga told me."

Then, when questioned how many times Chyna allegedly threatened her youngest daughter, Jenner added, “You’d have to ask Kylie.”

As well as having five-year-old daughter Dream with Kris’s son Rob Kardashian, Chyna shares nine-year-old son King Cairo with Tyga.

“That basically was what Kylie and Tyga told me,” Kris said, according to Daily Mail Online. “Kylie was dating Tyga at the time – I believe that's where this aggression was coming from.

“I probably thought it was just some drama, which I'm used to,” she continued, before adding that she assumed the threat wasn't to be taken seriously.

Kris Jenner (Getty Images)

Kris then told the jury she never contacted the police over the threat, saying, “We kept it internal between the family.”

Previously in the case, Chyna – born Angela Renée White – responded to an accusation that she pointed a gun at Rob Kardashian’s head during an argument. She insisted she was “joking”.

Blac Chyna first filed her defamation lawsuit against Kardashian and the Kardashian-Jenner clan in 2017. The model began dating Kardashian in January 2016 and the pair were engaged that April.

Shortly afterwards, camera crews started filming the couple for their series Rob & Chyna – a spinoff from the hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians – centred on the pair as they welcomed their first child. Midway through filming for the second season, they split up and the series was suspended.

Read more about the lawsuit here.