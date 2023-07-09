Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans are struggling to comprehend the number of celebrities in a holiday photo shared by The Good Place star Kristen Bell.

Bell, 42, shared a reel of snaps captured in Idaho on Instagram on Friday (7 July).

Among them was a huge dinner party shot featuring a who’s who of Hollywood.

Guests in the photo included Jennifer Aniston and her Friends costar Courteney Cox, Bell’s husband Dax Shepard, Severance star Adam Scott, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn.

Also in attendance was The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, CNN's Jake Tapper and UnREAL star Shiri Appleby.

Netflix editorial staffer Cole Delbyck posted the photo on Twitter with the caption: “This photo from Kristen Bell’s dinner party gets increasingly WTF as you go down the table.”

“Ellen's Oscars selfie walked so Kristen's dinner table selfie could soar,” one person in the replies joked, referencing Ellen Degeneres’s famous, star-studded selfie from the 2014 Academy Awards.

“I'm having a hard time choosing my desired seat - between Aniston and Bateman or Scott and Mulaney?” another pondered.

One commenter pointed out that the shot was actually from Jimmy Kimmel’s annual group holiday at South Fork Lodge, which the late night host owns.

Bell previously referenced the trip in a 2019 interview with Forbes. She said that “probably like 40 friends” go every year.

“Jimmy Kimmel and [his wife, Jimmy Kimmel Live producer] Molly McNearney, who are two of our best friends, organise it,” she said.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“They run that camping trip the way they run the show. So, everybody has a job. They’re like you’re on crafts, you’re on cooking, you’re on the generator, whatever. It’s super fun.”

Bell’s followers shared their reactions to her post in the comments. “Holy crap thats a table of legends,” one wrote.

“Going seat by seat at that dinner was just the gift that kept on giving lol,” wrote another.

“I’m just imagining being in a small Idaho airport and seeing this hoard of A-listers arriving,” a third joked.

Bell posted a similar shot of a big dinner party attended by Kimmel, McNearney, Bateman, Tapper and others at the lodge last year.