Stephen Colbert defies Late Show network’s ‘ironic’ demand about Kristen Stewart

‘We were asked by CBS not to show it and I don’t understand why,’ US host said

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 14 March 2024 06:20
Comments
Close
Stephen Colbert shows controversial Kristen Stewart magazine cover

Stephen Colbert has defied a demand made by CBS – the network that airs his show – about his latest celebrity guest, Kristen Stewart.

Hollywood star Stewart appeared on the series on Tuesday (12 March) to discuss her role in new thriller Love Lies Bleeding, the latest film from Saint Maud director Rose Glass.

While on the show, discussion turned to Stewart’s controversial Rolling Stone cover, which led to criticism from more conservative commentators upon its release earlier this year.

Stewart appears on the front of the March edition of the US music and culture publication, posing in a weightlifting room with her hand down a jockstrap she’s wearing.

Launching into a conversation about the critical reaction, Colbert highlighted that CBS, the network that airs Late Show with Stephen Colbert, asked him not to show the magazine cover.

“Now before I show this cover, I just want you to know and the audience to know that I think it’s a perfectly lovely cover,” he said, adding: “We were asked by CBS not to show it. They thought it would not be a good idea for us to show this, and I don’t understand why.

Defying the network’s orders, he showed the cover to the audience, stating: “There’s the cover, right there.” He then quipped: “I want to say that you look better in a jockstrap than I ever did.”

Stephen Colbert defied CBS’ demands about Kristen Stewart magazine cover

(YouTube)

Stewart, who said the cover is “not remotely explicit”, called the controversy surrounding the cover “a little ironic”, explaining: “I feel like I’ve seen a lot of male pubic hair on the cover of things. I’ve seen a lot of hands in pants and unbuttoned.

“I think there’s a certain overt acknowledgment of a female sexuality that has its own volition in a way that is annoying for people who are sexist and homophobic.”

Colbert said: “I’ve certainly seen more revealing covers on Rolling Stone or Sports Illustrated for that matter – I think it also violates public expectations of female sexuality as opposed to how you’re presenting it here.”

Stewart, agreeing with Colbert, replied, “Yes, because female sexuality isn’t supposed to actually want anything but to be had. And that feels like it’s protruding in a way that might be annoying. But f*** you.”

Love Lies Bleeding, which chronicles the relationship between a reclusive gym manager with a crime family and an ambitious bodybuilder, is out in the US now, but will be released in the UK on 3 May.

