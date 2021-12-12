Kristin Davis has discussed Kim Cattrall’s absence in the new Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That.

Cattrall – who played Samantha in the beloved original series and films – opted out of the revival, leaving her three co-stars, Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon, to reunite without her.

When asked in an interview in Sunday Times Style about whether it was weird being on set without Cattrall, Davis replied: “Not really, no.” She reportedly laughed nervously before adding: “We haven’t been together in a long time.”

Davis would not disclose whether she was still in touch with Cattrall, saying: “Anything that I say will be misconstrued.”

Cattrall has long distanced herself from the role of Samantha in the franchise, declaring in 2017 that she had moved on from the character.

She also said that Parker “could have been nicer” about her refusal to take part in a third Sex and the City movie.

Cattrall went further in February 2018, following the death of her brother Chris. After Parker wrote a comment of condolence on Cattrall’s Instagram, Cattrall called her “cruel” and posted a photo of a message that read: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

Parker has always denied falling out with Cattrall and has insisted she doesn’t dislike her co-star.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Noth, who plays Mr Big, said of Cattrall: “I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions. I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close.”

And Just Like That dealt with Samantha’s absence from the series at the beginning of the first episode.

Echoing elements of Cattrall’s real-life falling out with Parker, it was revealed in the show that Samantha ended her friendship with Carrie after she was terminated as the latter’s publicist.

“It’s kind of like she’s dead, we never talk about her,” Carrie tells Miranda in one of the revival’s earliest scenes. “She stopped returning my calls.”

“Her pride got damaged,” adds Miranda.

Despite Carrie’s attempts to mend fences with Samantha, she confesses that she was left hurt by her former friend. “I thought I was more to her than an ATM.”

In the same scene, Miranda confirms that neither she nor Charlotte had spoken to Samantha, either, despite texting and calling her in an attempt to mend fences.

“I guess that’s all we could do,” Miranda says. “I always thought the four of us would be friends forever,” Carrie adds, sadly.

Viewers also learn that Samantha has left New York, and now lives in London.

And Just Like That is available to watch in the UK on Sky Comedy and NOW. Here’s everything you need to remember about Sex and the City before watching it – and find our verdict on the first episode here.