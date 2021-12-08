Kristin Davis has addressed Kim Cattrall’s absence in the new Sex and the City reboot.

Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the show, will not join Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon for the upcoming revival series And Just Like That..., leaving fans disappointed.

When asked whether the show explains Samantha’s departure, 56-year-old Davis, who plays Charlotte York in the series, exclaimed: “Yes!”

“We love Samantha,” Davis said during an appearance on Today. “Samantha is never not going to be a part [of the show] in some way, so there is respect for Samantha.”

“It’s part of the story. We’d never disrespect Samantha.”

In recent years, Cattrall has very publicly distanced herself from the show and, specifically, Parker.

While the show’s original run was trailed by tabloid stories about the cast not getting along, it was only in 2017 and 2018 that any sense of public cordiality between Cattrall and Parker got tossed out of the window.

In 2017, Parker confirmed that a third Sex and the City movie was not going to happen despite prior rumours to the contrary.

“It’s over,” she said. “I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story.”

Davis, on Instagram, had said: “I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to be able to share that chapter with all of you.”

Soon after, anonymous sources told The Daily Mail that Cattrall had held up production on the sequel as she had wanted her own solo projects financed by Warner Bros in exchange for her participation in the film.

This, Cattrall wrote on Twitter, was not true. “Woke up to a MailOnline s***storm,” Cattrall tweeted. “The only ‘demand’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016.”

During an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories soon after, Cattrall said that Parker “could have been nicer” about her refusal to appear in the sequel. She also added that the show’s four stars were “never friends” during the original run of the show.

In 2018, Parker wrote a comment of condolence on Cattrall’s Instagram after her brother died. But Cattrall posted a photo of a message that read: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

And Just Like That... premieres on Thursday (9 December) on HBO Max.