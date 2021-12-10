‘We didn’t know how sick he was’: Kristin Davis gives tearful interview about And Just Like That co-star Willie Garson

Actor who played Stanford in the franchise died during production of the Sex and the City reboot

Ellie Harrison
Friday 10 December 2021 08:56
And Just Like That star Kristin Davis has given an emotional interview in which she reminisced on working with the late Willie Garson.

Garson played Stanford Blatch, the best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw in the franchise. He died in September from pancreatic cancer, aged 57.

During Thursday’s episode of The Tamron Hall Show, Davis, who plays Charlotte, talked about filming the first three episodes of the HBO Max revival series with Garson, who died before the series completed shooting.

“I’m still not together about it, obviously,” she said. “It’s hard, because we were working the whole time, and we didn’t know when we started how sick he was.

“He didn’t want us to know. He was just the life of the set as he always has been, it was obviously horrible, the whole chain of events. We miss him, and the fact that he’s not here is very difficult still.”

Davis said the cast, which also includes Cynthia Nixon in her role as Miranda, felt compelled to continue on with production.

“We knew he wanted us to work. I’m so happy that he’s in the first three, at least that I’ve seen, and he’s so funny,” she said.

“To think what he was dealing with while he was so funny, it’s really a testament to him.”

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in ‘And Just Like That...’

(Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max)

Many fans of the show, and its new reboot, have shared how moving they found it to see Garson on screen, knowing now what he was going through at the time.

“Watching #AndJustLikeThat and seeing Willie Garson in these scenes and knowing he must’ve known he was sick… it’s just so unbelievably crushing and sad,” one person tweeted.

Another posted: “My heart broke seeing Willie Garson realising how ill he was… such a loss.”

And Just Like That was given four stars by The Independent’s critic Adam White, who called it “brave” and “unexpected”.

The absence of Kim Cattrall – who played fourth friend Samantha in the franchise – was dealt with in “surprisingly brutal” fashion in the first episode, he added. Read the full review here.

And Just Like That is currently streaming on NOW.

