KSI has issued a second apology after using a racial slur in a recent YouTube video.

Appearing in a new video posted on the Freddit Talks Fighting YouTube channel, the 29-year-old internet personality, real name Olajide “JJ” Olatunji, read from a pre-written statement.

“I want to express my heartfelt regret for what I said and I want you to know that I am genuinely ashamed and deeply sorry for any pain or suffering I have caused,” he said.

“I realise that my words have consequences and as a public figure I have a responsibility to use my platform for good rather than perpetuating discrimination – and this week I have failed to do this.”

He went on to share that he has “privately” taken the time to “engage in very early conversations with some people from South Asian communities”, adding that he “will continue to do so in the coming weeks and months ahead”.

“I will continue to educate myself on the rich history and culture of South Asia and the struggles faced by its people. I am committed to doing better, being a better ally and using my platform to uplift marginalised voices,” he said.

KSI provoked a widespread backlash after he said a four-letter derogatory slur aimed at people of Pakistani origin, in footage produced for the YouTube channel Sidemen.

The video, titled “Sidemen Sunday Countdown”, was removed from the channel a day after first being uploaded last week.

On Monday 3 April, KSI addressed the controversy, writing in a tweet: “I wanna apologise for saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video,” he wrote. “There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry.”

He also announced he would be taking a “break” from social media.

Back in 2021, KSI issued an apology for his past use of transphobic slurs on his YouTube channel.

After being called out by a fan for using a transphobic slur, and for misgendering someone, he tweeted: “Didn’t even mean to misgender lol. Just said that the person had a better beard than me, that’s all. And I honestly didn’t even know that t****y was a bad word.”

In a follow-up post he wrote: “My bad for saying transgender slurs. Honestly didn’t even know they were slurs. I know now though.”