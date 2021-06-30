Former Disney star Kyle Massey has been charged with immoral communication with a minor.

The 29-year-old is best known for his role as Cory in the hit series That’s So Raven (2003 – 2008) and its short-lived spin-off Cory in the House, which aired on the kid’s network between 2007 and 2008.

As per court documents obtained by Variety, Massey failed to show up for his arraignment for the charges on Monday (28 June).

The felony charge against Massey was filed on 14 June in King County, Washington. The charge follows after the actor was sued in early 2019 for allegedly sending explicit photos, texts and videos to a 13-year-old girl in 2018 and 2019.

The lawsuit, filed by the unnamed girl’s family, seeks $1.5m (£1.08m) for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harmful matter sent with the intention of seducing a minor, attempting to commit a lewd act with a minor, and annoying or molesting a minor.

At the time that lawsuit was filed, Massey “unequivocally and categorically” denied the accusations.

“No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct,” Massey said in a statement released to ET via his attorney.

Massey claimed that the lawsuit was an “extortion attempt”, adding: “I have faith that the legal process will reveal the truth.”

In the lawsuit, as reported by Variety, the girl claimed she met Massey when she was four years old and stayed in contact with the actor because she was interested in a career in entertainment.

Massey allegedly became close with the girl’s family and suggested that she move from her home in Seattle to live with himself and his girlfriend in Los Angeles.

The girl and her mother accuse Massey of presenting himself “as a father figure” to the girl.

Contact between Massey and the girl allegedly increased in November 2018 after the girl indicated she was interested in a role on a rebooted version of Massey’s series Cory in the House. It is unknown whether a reboot of the series was actually in development.

Shortly after, it is alleged that Massey added the minor on the social media network Snapchat, where he proceeded to send her explicit videos and images.

After the civil lawsuit stalled, the family went to the Sheriff’s Office in King’s County, Washington, to file official charges.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Massey’s for comment.