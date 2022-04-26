Kylie Jenner has testified that Blac Chyna threatened to “beat” her as she took to the stand in the reality star’s lawsuit.

Chyna is suing Jenner and three other members of the Kardashian family, alleging they defamed her as violent and forced the cancellation of her reality show Rob & Chyna after one short season.

On Monday (25 April), Kylie appeared in court in Los Angeles where she said that she once woke up to threatening messages from Chyna.

“She sent me a bunch of devil emojis and said, ‘counting down the days’ to beat me,” the beauty mogul said, adding that she hadn’t reported it as she’d seen them as an “empty threat”.

She also corroborated claims at the centre of the case that Chyna placed an iPhone cord around Rob’s neck while he was playing video games and grabbed his gun.

“He used the words, ‘She was trying to kill me,’” Kylie said. “I assumed that was a death struggle… I remember him being very upset and kind of explaining what happened.”

She added that she’d attempted to warn her brother about Chyna, as she had dated her ex Tyga and had heard about her alleged tendency to abuse drugs and alcohol and become violent. She testified that the rapper had showed her a six-inch knife scar allegedly given to him by Chyna.

“I felt it was my duty to express my concerns, but ultimately it was up to him,” Kylie, who was a teenager at the time, said. “I felt like me dating the father of her child had something to do with it, and maybe she was out with my brother for other reasons”

Asked whether she had felt anger towards Chyna, Kylie said: “Probably, after I heard about the attack on my brother.”

Chyna has said that the December 2016 incident involving the phone charger and the gun was playful. However, Kris Jenner told the court through tears last week that she thought Chyna had tried to “murder” her son.

Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, the two other defendants, are expected to testify later this week. Kim Kardashian was not in court on Monday for the first time since the trial began last week.

Another witness, then-senior vice president of E! Jeff Olde, testified that he approved a second season for Rob & Chyna on the basis of the couple getting married, although further approval from his bosses would still have been needed.

While Chyna's lawyer Lynne Ciani pressed Olde over an email he received from Kylie expressing concerns about violent behavior from Chyna, Olde said that it did not influence his decision to retract the season two offer.

“I don’t really take direction from 17-year-olds," he said. “It was the Rob and Chyna show and there was no more Rob and Chyna," he said. “It was not the show we bought.”

Additional reporting by Associated Press