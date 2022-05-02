Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue will return to the Neighbours finale after more than 30 years of leaving the show.

Both actors will resume their roles as Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell in the Australian soap opera.

Neighbours was first broadcast on 18 March 1985.

The storyline of the show follows the lives of the people who live and work in Erinsborough, a fictional suburb of Melbourne, Victoria.

The series centres on the residents of Ramsay Street, a cul-de-sac, and its neighbouring area, the Lassiters complex, which includes a bar, hotel, cafe, police station, lawyers’ office, and a park.

Donovan and Minogue were one of television’s most popular couples when they left the show in the 1980s.

They were their neighbourhood’s power couple, and their wedding episode was watched by more than two million Australians when it first aired in 1987.

In 1988, when the show was premiered in the UK, it pulled in an audience of almost 20 million and became one of the most-watched TV moments of the decade.

Jason Herbison, the executive producer of the show, said the pair were “the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them”.

“We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale,” he tweeted on Sunday (1 May). “It has been an emotional experience for them, for us, and I’m sure it will be for our viewers.”

Minogue and Donovan also posted a photo of what appeared to be the Neighbours script on their respective Instagram accounts.

The news of Neighbours coming to an end was announced in March.

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show,” the statement read. “We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June.

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”