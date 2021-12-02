Lady Gaga isn’t a fan of her performance in The Sopranos

Lady Gaga does not look back fondly on her performance in The Sopranos.

In her first acting role, a teenage Gaga had a brief appearance in the ninth episode of the third season of HBO’s seminal show, as “Girl at Swimming Pool #2”.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about her acting debut, Gaga said: “When I look back on that scene I can see exactly what I did wrong.”

The Oscar winner added: “I didn’t know how to listen in a scene! I was supposed to laugh, and it was sort of like, cue, laugh. I see it and I go, ‘Oh, that’s not a real laugh.’”

Comparing her work in The Sopranos to her ability as an actor now, Gaga said: “I see a very non-specific actor [on The Sopranos], and now I see myself as someone who is at least really striving to be specific without thinking about it, and that requires a lot of work ahead of time.”

Since her brief appearance in The Sopranos, which saw her giggling, eating pizza and drinking Coca-Cola next to a school swimming pool, Gaga has won acclaim for her acting in A Star is Born and House of Gucci.

For A Star is Born, Gaga was nominated for two Oscars. One for Best Actress and another for Best Original Song. She, along with Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando won for Best Original Song.

Lady Gaga in ‘The Sopranos’ (HBO)

Gaga can currently be seen in cinemas in House of Gucci alongside Adam Driver, Al Pacino and Jared Leto.