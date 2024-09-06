Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lady Helen Wogan: Sir Terry Wogan’s wife of 50 years, dies aged 77

‘Her and Dad are hopefully sharing a vodka martini and hoping we don’t make too much of fuss,’ wrote her son, Mark

Maira Butt
Friday 06 September 2024 08:58 BST
Comments
Terry Wogan dies aged 77

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.

Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.

Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives

Kelly Rissman

Kelly Rissman

US News Reporter

Lady Helen Wogan, the wife of renowned television broadcaster, Sir Terry Wogan, has died aged 77.

The news was announced by their son, Mark, in an Instagram post, along with a picture of the couple in their heyday.

“Our beautiful Mum left us last night after a fantastic life,” he wrote.

“From a young Irish rose to Lady Wogan, she was the epitome of style and grace. A Mother, Grandmother and Wife, with love and kindness at her core.

“A strength and a belief that saw her through many of life’s trials. A sense of humour and a turn of phrase that would have you in fits of laughter. A proper lady in every sense of the word.”

He continued, “Her and Dad are hopefully sharing a vodka martini and hoping we don’t make too much of a fuss. We love you Mum, now and forever.”

Jeremy Clarkson, Claudia Winkleman, Eamonn Holmes, and Ronan Keating shared their condolences in comments underneath the social media post.

Clarkson wrote, “Horrible when it happens. Thinking of you,” and Winkleman added, “Am so so sorry xxx”.

Couple had been married for over 40 years
Couple had been married for over 40 years (PA)

“Mark, so sorry to hear. What a woman and what a couple. My sincere condolences to you,” Holmes wrote.

Keating added, “Sending love matey. God bless ya all”.

Mark shared a montage of pictures of his mother through the years, which he captioned: “As beautiful on the inside. Our Mum 1936-2024”.

Mark shared the news of his mother’s death on Instagram
Mark shared the news of his mother’s death on Instagram (Instagram/MarkWogan13)

Helen Joyce, a model, remained married to Terry for decades, after first tying the knot in April 1965. According to Father D’Arcy, a member of the church, the couple’s wedding was a big deal for Dublin in the Sixties.

Apple TV+ logo

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Try for free
Apple TV+ logo

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Try for free

“It was front page in the newspapers,” he told the Irish Independent after the death of Terry. “It was the greatest celebrity wedding I had seen until that point.”

Terry and Helen with their children
Terry and Helen with their children (PA)

The couple lived together in Taplow, Buckinghamshire, and remained together until Terry’s death in 2016, when the BBC personality died of cancer, aged 77. They shared four children together.

Wogan’s final time hosting his BBC Radio 2 show was in December 2009, at the time leaving hundreds of listeners upset that his iconic and comforting voice would no longer be broadcast every morning.

His death sparked tributes from statesmen including prime minister at the time, David Cameron, as well as Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Tánaiste Joan Burton who remembered the presenter’s role in helping Anglo-Irish relations.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in