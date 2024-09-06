Lady Helen Wogan: Sir Terry Wogan’s wife of 50 years, dies aged 77

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Lady Helen Wogan, the wife of renowned television broadcaster, Sir Terry Wogan, has died aged 77.

The news was announced by their son, Mark, in an Instagram post, along with a picture of the couple in their heyday.

“Our beautiful Mum left us last night after a fantastic life,” he wrote.

“From a young Irish rose to Lady Wogan, she was the epitome of style and grace. A Mother, Grandmother and Wife, with love and kindness at her core.

“A strength and a belief that saw her through many of life’s trials. A sense of humour and a turn of phrase that would have you in fits of laughter. A proper lady in every sense of the word.”

He continued, “Her and Dad are hopefully sharing a vodka martini and hoping we don’t make too much of a fuss. We love you Mum, now and forever.”

Jeremy Clarkson, Claudia Winkleman, Eamonn Holmes, and Ronan Keating shared their condolences in comments underneath the social media post.

Clarkson wrote, “Horrible when it happens. Thinking of you,” and Winkleman added, “Am so so sorry xxx”.

open image in gallery Couple had been married for over 40 years ( PA )

“Mark, so sorry to hear. What a woman and what a couple. My sincere condolences to you,” Holmes wrote.

Keating added, “Sending love matey. God bless ya all”.

Mark shared a montage of pictures of his mother through the years, which he captioned: “As beautiful on the inside. Our Mum 1936-2024”.

open image in gallery Mark shared the news of his mother’s death on Instagram ( Instagram/MarkWogan13 )

Helen Joyce, a model, remained married to Terry for decades, after first tying the knot in April 1965. According to Father D’Arcy, a member of the church, the couple’s wedding was a big deal for Dublin in the Sixties.

“It was front page in the newspapers,” he told the Irish Independent after the death of Terry. “It was the greatest celebrity wedding I had seen until that point.”

open image in gallery Terry and Helen with their children ( PA )

The couple lived together in Taplow, Buckinghamshire, and remained together until Terry’s death in 2016, when the BBC personality died of cancer, aged 77. They shared four children together.

Wogan’s final time hosting his BBC Radio 2 show was in December 2009, at the time leaving hundreds of listeners upset that his iconic and comforting voice would no longer be broadcast every morning.

His death sparked tributes from statesmen including prime minister at the time, David Cameron, as well as Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Tánaiste Joan Burton who remembered the presenter’s role in helping Anglo-Irish relations.