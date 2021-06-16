Loki viewers are reacting to the big surprise at the end of episode two.

The next instalment of Disney Plus’s third Marvel show (behind WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier) was released on Wednesday (16 June).

It catches up with the God of mischief, played by Tom Hiddleston, as he gets to grips with the deal he made with the Time Variance Authority (TVA), who arrested him for “crimes against the sacred timeline”.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Titled “The Variant”, episode two sees Loki team up with Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) to track down another version of himself that’s hopping through different time periods, killing TVA agents.

By episode’s end, Loki comes face-to-face with this variant – only, it’s Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino).

Viewers are reacting to Lady Loki’s arrival into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with many picking up on a moment that seems to reveal she could be the one responsible for a Nexus event that will create the multiverse (a series of alternate timelines featuring characters, dead and alive).

Sophia Di Martino made her debut as Lady Loki in ‘Loki’ episode 2 (Marvel Studios)

“Lady Loki starting the multiverse wasn’t on my bucket list but here we are,” one excited viewer wrote, with another adding: “I think she just caused another multiversal war.” (You can read more on the history of the multiverse, as revealed in episode one, here.)

One other viewer wrote: “Lady Loki opened up the multiverse in episode 2 what the f*** is gonna happen in the next few episodes”.

Many ‘Loki’ viewers believe this reveals Lady Loki just created the multiverse (Marvel Studios)

Many people expressed shock over the fact they believed Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) was the one responsible for creating the multiverse – although many others have stepped in to say Lady Loki has merely “corrupted” the MCU timeline as opposed to ripping it apart.

