Lamar Odom has spoken out about the death of his infant son on an episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

The former NBA player, who was married to Khloe Kardashian between 2009 and 2016, is currently competing on the American version of the reality show.

In a conversation with The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey and actor Todd Bridges on Monday’s (7 February) episode, Odom shared that his late child was on his mind.

“I think I need to cry. I dreamt [about] my son last night, the one that passed away. He was talking,” he said.

Odom’s son, Jayden, died at six months old in 2006 from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

“You know what that’s from, though?” the basketball star continued, addressing his emotional state. “I didn’t get to grieve properly, I don’t think, when my son passed away.

“[In my dream] he kept saying, ‘Snatch the rainbow, Daddy.’ When he passed away, he couldn’t talk. He could just talk with his eyes.”

Lamar Odom retired from the NBA in 2014 (Getty)

Both Bailey and Bridges appeared to be moved by their castmate’s confession, with Bridges applauding him for “dealing with so much”.

Later, Odom opened up about the bond he had with Jayden, explaining that his eyes would follow him around whenever he walked into the room.

He explained: “He was a really special baby. 2006 would’ve made him, right now, I think 15 or 14 years old. There’s just something I don’t think I’d ever get over.

“But him coming to me in a dream lets me know that he’s not too far away. And I know I’ll see him in an afterlife.”

Odom is also father to Destiny and Lamar Jr. He shares all three of his children with ex-girlfriend Liza Morales.