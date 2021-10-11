Eagled-eyed viewers of the new ITV drama The Larkins spotted a familiar face last night (10 October) in the role of one of the show’s minor characters.

The Larkins is based on the HE Bates novel The Darling Buds of May, and stars Bradley Walsh, Joanna Scanlan and Sabrina Bartlett.

Walsh plays the character of Pop Larkin, the beloved patriarch who was portrayed in a previous adaptation by David Jason.

However, the Chase presenter isn’t the only Walsh to make an appearance in the series.

Partway through episode one, Mariette Larkin (Bartlett) and Primrose Larkin (Lydia Page) solicit the aid of a police officer to locate someone.

As several viewers pointed out on Twitter, the officer was in fact played by Barney Walsh, the son of Bradley and an actor with a handful of credits to his name.

“Father and Son working together again,” wrote one viewer.

“Bradley and Barney Walsh, brilliant,” wrote someone else.

However, while some viewers expressed praise for the series on Twitter, not every reaction has been positive.

In a one-star review for The Independent, Sean O’Grady described the series as “jaded, hackneyed, lazy programming,” and “an abomination”.