Larry David fans have spoken out in condemnation after the Curb Your Enthusiasmstar appeared in an advert for cryptocurrency during last night’s Super Bowl.

In one of several adverts for various cryptocurrencies that aired during the evening, David was seen playing historical versions of himself who express disbelief in iconic human achievements (such as the invention of the wheel, or the lightbulb).

At the end, a modern-day David is told that crypto brand FTX is an easy way to get into cryptocurrency, prompting him to respond: “Eh, I don't think so, and I'm never wrong about this stuff! Never!”

The ad then tells viewers: “Don't Be Like Larry.”

Cryptocurrency remains a controversial topic in many circles, with criticisms focusing on its negative environmental impact.

On social media, many fans expressed disappointment at David’s involvement in a crypto advert.

“Larry David in a crypto ad is a pretty succinct answer to ‘Is it ever possible to have enough money?’” wrote one person of the Seinfeld multi-millionaire.

“Not Larry doing a crypto ad…LARRY NO,” wrote a second person.

Someone else said that David’s decision to advertise cryptocurrency “hurts”.

Another Twitter user wrote: “Larry David being in a crypto commercial is the single most devastating thing to ever happen to me please give me space to process.”