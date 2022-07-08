Larry Storch death: F Troop star dies aged 99
Emmy-nominated star was also a prolific voice artist and stage actor
Actor Larry Storch has died at the age of 99.
Storch was best known for his role as the buffoonish Corporal Randolph Agarn on the American sitcom F Troop from 1965 to 1967.
News of his death was announced on his Facebook page.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight,” the post read. “We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment.
“Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn’t want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family.”
The exact cause of death was not discolosed.
Before embarking on his prolific TV career, Storch started out as a stand-up comedian.
Outisde of his F Troop role, for which he was nominated for an Emmy award in 1967, Storch also acted in dozens of TV series and films, including The Great Race, Airport 1975, and Without Warning. He was also an acclaimed voice actor.
Later in life, Storch gravitated towards stage work, having performed on Broadway early in his career. Among the Broadway productions he featured in were Porgy and Bess, Arsenic and Old Lace, and Annie Get Your Gun.
He has three children: stepson Lary May, daughter Candace Herman, and stepdaughter June Cross.
