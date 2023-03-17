Jump to content

Bella Ramsey shares gruelling update on Last of Us season 2

Fans are going to have to be very patient

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 17 March 2023 21:00
Comments
The Last of Us trailer

Bella Ramsey has given a gruelling update on The Last of Us season two.

The actor stars in the HBO series, which drew to an end earlier this month, alongside Pedro Pascal.

Critics and audiences heaped praise upon the post-apocalyptic drama, and it’s commonly regarded to be one of the greatest video game adaptations of all time.

As soon as the finale aired on Sunday (12 March), fans wanted to know when they could expect season two.

Considering the episodes are still in the process of being written by co-creator Craig Mazin (Chernobyl), it’s expected that there will be quite a wait before they premiere.

However, Ramsey, who plays Ellie in the show, has given an update on when she thinks the episodes are likely to arrive – and, if her estimates are correct, there’ll be even longer to wait.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday’s episode (18 March), Ramsey said of season two’s arrival: “It will be a while. I think we’ll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next.

“So it’ll probably be the end of 2024, early 2025.”

Bella Ramsey plays Ellie in ‘The Last of Us’

(Getty Images)

Excitingly, though, while season two will depict events from Neil Drcukmann’s second Last of Us video game, it’s been teased that the show will likely need a third season to cover everything.

The Last of Us is avaialble to stream in its entirety on NOW.

