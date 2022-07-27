Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Late Night with Seth Meyers taken off-air after host catches Covid for second time

‘I tested positive this morning,’ Meyers announced earlier today (27 July)

Inga Parkel
Wednesday 27 July 2022 22:34
Comments
Seth Meyers chokes when processing Trump victory

Seth Meyers has cancelled his forthcoming late-night shows after testing positive for Covid.

The Late Night with Seth Meyers host posted an apology on Twitter today (27 July), announcing the cancellations.

“After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for COVID this morning,” Meyers wrote.

“Cancelling shows the rest of this week,” he added. “Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers!”

This marks the second time this year that Meyers has tested positive for Covid. He was first infected by the virus in January.

Recommended

According to Deadline, guests scheduled to appear on this week’s episodes included Only Murders in the Building star Nathan Lane and musical guest Maren Morris on Wednesday, actors Adam Pally and Issa Rae on Thursday, and comedian Nikki Glaser on Friday.

Meyers isn’t the only late night host to have caught Covid this year, with Jimmy Kimmel testing positive earlier this month. However, instead of cancelling his shows, Kimmel tapped in several guest hosts, including Chelsea Handler.

Meanwhile, Stephen Colbert had to postpone episodes of The Late Show in May when he contracted the virus.

Late Night with Seth Meyers usually airs weeknights on NBC.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in