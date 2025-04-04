Lauren Graham reveals which Gilmore Girls season she didn’t enjoy making

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham has named the storyline she didn’t enjoy making during the show’s run.

The popular programme follows Graham as thirty-something single mother Lorelai Gilmore, as she navigates small-town living with her daughter Rory (played by Alexis Bledel).

It ran for seven seasons between 2000 and 2007 and has since developed a cult following, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Asked which storyline it “was a little hard for you to get behind”, Graham told the Call Her Daddy podcast it was a plot that fans didn’t enjoy either.

“There’s a year when Alexis [Bledel] and I — Rory and Lorelai — are in a fight for a long time and we would talk about it, and Amy [Sherman-Palladino, creator] was like, ‘You know you can’t do a show for this long and not have conflict,'” she recalled.

“I forget even what the conflict was but it went on for a while, and that’s the one that I would hear from people that they didn’t like.”

After Rory makes the decision to drop out of Yale University and move back in with her grandparents at the end of season five, Lorelai and her daughter stop talking as the show explores the controversial decision in season six.

open image in gallery Graham played Lorelai Gilmore and said she didn’t enjoy portraying a strained relationship with her onscreen daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel) ( Warner Bros Television/Gilmore Girls )

The strained relationship meant that Gilmore Girls strayed from the cosy themes that made it an escapist favourite with its audience, causing it to be less popular with fans.

But Graham also revealed there was a much lighter side to her experience as she admitted she had “dated” several of her onscreen love interests.

“Yes, and dating is a real big word for some of the experiences,” she said. “But you know, you’re there 14, 15 hours. Who else are you going to meet?”

During her time on the show, Lorelai has several romantic interests including Luke Danes (played by Scott Patterson), Scott Cohen (Max Medina), David Sutcliffe (Christopher Hayden), Chris Eigeman (Jason Stiles), Billy Burke (Alex Lesman), and Jon Hamm (Peyton Sanders).

open image in gallery Show has developed a cult following over the years ( Netflix )

About the discomfort she feels talking about her love life, she added: “It always feels weird to be asked, and many times I was lying because it such a strange thing to talk about — which I still mainly don’t talk about. [Dating is] something that you don’t know what’s going to happen.

“I think some people are built for it, some people don’t find it personally vulnerable. And it was also, I have to say, it wasn’t my focus at the time, so it felt strange. Like, ‘I’m a working person and I’m in a career and I don’t know.’ It just was odd.”