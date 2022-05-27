Laurence Fox: Journalist Ash Sarkar says actor asked her what colour her ‘knickers’ were

Sarkar said Fox’s question came after she questioned the actor on ‘who’s funding his defamation defence’

Annabel Nugent
Friday 27 May 2022 20:34
Laurence Fox launches London mayoral election campaign bid

Journalist Ash Sarkar has said that Laurence Fox asked her what colour her “knickers” were.

On Friday (27 May), Sarkar posted to Twitter relaying an alleged interaction she had with the Lewis star.

“So, I got to ask Laurence Fox in person today who’s funding his defamation defence,” she wrote. “He didn’t answer, asked me what colour knickers I was wearing, then didn’t answer some more.”

In April last year, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Crystal confirmed that she has sued Fox for defamation after he called her a “paedophile” in a since-deleted tweet.

Sarkar followed up her tweet with another, reading: “It’s funny how these free speech champions don’t like it when people ask questions about who bankrolls them.

“And my knickers are black, btw.”

One person commented on Sarkar’s tweet, writing: “What a creepy thing to ask…”

The Independent has contacted a representative of Fox for comment.

(Ash Sarkar / Twitter)

Fox is currently facing a defamation lawsuit regarding an incident that occurred in October 2020.

Crystal – real name Colin Munro – responded to a tweet in which Fox accused Sainsbury’s of “discrimination” for supporting Black History Month.

“Imagine being this proud of being a racist,” Crystal replied. “So cringe. Total snowflake behaviour.”

(Ash Sarkar / Twitter)

Her post was then retweeted by Fox with the words: “Says the paedophile.” He later deleted the tweet.

At the time, Crystal said that she was considering taking legal action against Fox, who was running in the London mayoral elections at the time. “I will not stand for racism when I see it, and I will not stand for homophobic defamation when it is directed at me,” she wrote.

In April, it was announced that Crystal, along with Coronation Street star Nicola Thorp and Stonewall deputy chair Simon Blake, had launched legal proceedings at the High Court against the actor.

Fox had called all three claimants “paedophiles” in separate Twitter posts.

