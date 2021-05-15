Freddie Fox has said he is “happy to say” he did not vote for his cousin Laurence Fox in the recent election for London mayor.

Former actor and self-styled “anti-woke” campaigner Laurence lost his deposit in the London mayoral election this year after receiving less than two per cent of votes.

He had set up his Reclaim Party to run in the race and campaigned on a platform of scrapping the coronavirus lockdown.

In a new interview, Freddie – who plays Bullingdon Club member Tony Kroesig in the BBC period drama The Pursuit of Love – told The Times: “I’d be happy to say I didn’t vote for Laurence in the election. He and I have different politics.”

Asked whether they have argued over politics, Freddie said: “We haven’t as yet. But of course I would be happy to.”

He said he does not feel embarrassed by his cousin, adding: “And you know, Laurence is his own man. I wouldn’t dream of trying to influence him otherwise; he must do what he must do.”

Freddie insisted there is “no bad blood” between him and Laurence.

BBC viewers were recently divided over the adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s breakthrough novel, with some calling it “incredibly tedious”, while others have hailed it as “sublime”.

As well as Fox, it stars Lily James, Emily Beecham, Dominic West and Andrew Scott.

