Josh Widdicombe tears into Laurence Fox after actor calls England team ‘millionaire woke babies’

Comedian Josh Widdicombe ridiculed Laurence Fox after the actor attacked England players for taking a knee at the Euros.

The England men’s team were met with boos from their own fans when they took a knee during warm-up games against Romania and Austria.

The action of kneeling ahead of a sports event began in 2016 when NFL quarter-backColin Kaepernick did so in the US to protest racial inequality. The gesture has since found its way into football, following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Fox, who suffered a spectacular loss in the recent London mayoral election, branded the footballers as “millionaire woke babies” and claimed he was “embarrassed to be British”.

In the latest episode of The Last Leg, Widdicombe said the only “positive” thing to come out of the backlash was “you are able to now identify all of the England fans who are complete t**ts”.

Referring to Fox’s claim he would no longer support England, he joked: “Oh no, not one of the great winners Laurence Fox.”

“Your last album reached No 63. You lost your deposit at election. England don’t support you, mate!”

Guest AJ Odudu said she found the booing “outrageous”.

“I just think it’s absolutely outrageous that a minute before footballers play, they’re getting booed by their own supporters and expected to put on a good show. It’s like, you’re not going to put on a good performance,” she said.

England coach Gareth Southgate met with his players to discuss whether or not they should continue taking the knee during this summer’s Euros, with England playing all three of their group games in front of home fans at Wembley Stadium, where the semi-finals and final will also be held.

This resulted in the decision that England would continue to kneel, with the Three Lions coach saying: “We feel more than ever determined to take the knee through this tournament. We accept there might be an adverse reaction and we’re just going to ignore that and move forward.

“I think the players are sick of talking about the consequences of should they, shouldn’t they. They’ve had enough really.”

Southgate stressed that he and his players are kneeling to send an anti-racist message, rather than one with any other political connotations.