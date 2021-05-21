Law and Order star responds to young girl who used tip from show to thwart kidnapping

Law and Order star Mariska Hargitay praised 11-year-old Alyssa Bonal who used a tip from the show to identify her kidnappers.

On Tuesday, the Florida girl fought off a kidnapping attempt at her school bus stop that was caught on surveillance tape.

Hargitay, who has been playing the role of Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for 22 years said in a touching post on Instagram: “Alyssa, first and most important, I am so relieved and grateful to know that you are safe.”

In an attempt to save herself, Bonal smeared blue slime on the suspect which allowed the police to catch the kidnapper a few hours later.

“And I am so honoured to be part of your incredible story. You are one BRAVE, Strong, and Smart young woman. I think the SVU squad might have to add slime to their crimefighting gear! Take good care of yourself and each other. With all my love, your number one fan, Mariska,” wrote Hargitay.

Bonal told Kerry Sanders on TODAY that she could defend herself in the way she did because of tips and tricks she learned from the drama series she watches with her mother on a daily basis.

The tween said: “I knew that that (slime) might be better evidence if the cops do find him.”

On Wednesday, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said at a news conference: “The victim at the time of the attempted abduction was playing with blue slime.”

“The suspect (named Jared Paul Stanga), when we caught him, had blue slime all over his own arms,” he said. Stanga has been charged with attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, and battery.