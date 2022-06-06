The BBC issued an apology after Len Goodman recalled his grandmother describing curry powder as “foreign muck”, during its coverage of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

On Sunday 5 June, the former Strictly Come Dancing judge was seen on TV with Masterchef presenter John Torode, sampling jubilee pudding, a lemon and amaretti trifle created by Jemma Melvin.

“Everyone is serving up different dishes at their street parties, are you a cook, Len?” Melvin asked Goodman at one point.

He responded, saying: “No, I’m hopeless, honestly. My wife did Coronation Chicken yesterday for our tea and I’ve never had it before.”

Pulling a face, he added: “I’ve never had curry and curry powder, you know, my nan used to call it all ‘foreign muck’.

“I was always worried about it. But I must say, it was ridiculous. It was really tasty. It was so tasty. I had my first sampling of Coronation Chicken yesterday.”

Soon after his remarks, Goodman started receving criticism for his comments.

Writer and political commentator Adam Schwarz wrote: “A dollop of old fashioned British Empire xenophobia from Len Goodman on the BBC’s jubilee coverage.”

Another person wrote: “Petition to get the BBC and Len Goodman to apologise for his choice of words calling Coronation Chicken “foreign muck” in the words of his nan, apparently.

“Appalling and NO excuses because of his age. We forgive older generations for things like this too much.”

Commentator Clare Balding later apologised for remarks made earlier in the show.

A BBC spokesman confirmed to The Telegraph that Balding’s apology was “related to remarks made during the section of the show” in which Goodman made his comments.

The Independent has contacted Goodman’s representative for comment.