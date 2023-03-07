Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lena Dunham has denied using the N-word after Donald Glover joked that the actor used the racist slur “liberally” in front of him.

On Sunday (5 March), the Atlanta creator presented an honorary award to executive producer Paul Simms at the Writers Guild Awards.

Later during his speech, Glover recalled meeting Simms on the set of Girls.

“I asked Lena [Dunham], ‘Hey, what made you decide to work with Paul [Simms]?’ And she goes ‘Honestly, this n**** lets me do whatever I want,’” said Glover.

“And I remember thinking two things. One, Lena is using the N-word extremely liberally. Who does she think she is, Chevy Chase? And two, that’s the kind of producer I want.”

In a statement to The Independent, Dunham’s representatives denied that the Girls creator had used the slur.

“Donald Glover told a joke referencing Lena Dunham for last night’s WGA Awards,” they said.

“It included, for effect, language Lena never used, nor would use. Full stop.”

Earlier in the speech, Glover had told a story about his Community co-star Chase allegedly referring to him using the word.

Dunham’s representatives claimed that Glover had added the word into his story ‘for effect' (Getty Images for The Gotham Film)

“Chevy Chase once called [Saturday Night Live writer Herb Sargeant] one of the funniest writers working in television,” Glover said. “Chevy Chase once called me… You know what? This is about Paul.”

The Independent has contacted representatives of Glover and Chase for comment.

Glover’s allegations about Chase are in line with previous reports of his on-set behaviour around Glover on Community.

In a 2018 interview with The New Yorker, showrunner Dan Harmon said Chase would try to disrupt Glover’s scenes and “make racial cracks between takes”, attributing these comments to Chase being “jealous” of his co-star’s talent.

“I remember apologising to Donald after a particularly rough night of Chevy’s non-PC verbiage, and Donald said, ‘I don’t even worry about it,’” Harmon said.

Glover added that he saw Chase as “fighting time”. Chase told the publication that he was “saddened to hear that Donald perceived me in that light”.