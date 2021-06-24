Lena Dunham to write and direct Polly Pocket movie starring Lily Collins

Lena Dunham is set to write and direct a new live-action Polly Pocket movie starring Lily Collins.

“Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me – Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it’s pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director collaborating with the brilliant Lily Collins, Robbie Brenner, Mattel and MGM,” Dunham said Thursday (24 June).

“I’m so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension.”

“I’m so excited to partner with this inspiring powerhouse of a team,” Collins said in a statement. “Developing this project with Robbie, Lena, Mattel and MGM to reintroduce Polly in a fun, modern way has been such a treat. As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pocket, this is a real dream come true and I can’t wait to bring these tiny toys to the big screen.”

Brenner, EP of Mattel Films, said: “Polly Pocket is an iconic franchise that has resonated with children for more than three decades.

“The incredible nostalgia that Polly evokes, coupled with Lena’s fresh approach and Lily’s take on the character, will introduce an entirely new interpretation of this classic brand to audiences. We look forward to working with MGM to produce a feature film that will appeal to the whole family.”

Collins recently received her second Golden Globe nomination in the Best Actress TV Series – Musical or Comedy category for Netflix’s Emily in Paris, which is currently filming its second season in France.

Created in the early Eighties and purchased by Mattel in the early Nineties, Polly Pocket is a collection of tiny dolls with compact-like houses and an array of accessories.

In 2018, an animated series of Polly Pocket premiered on the Family Channel in Canada.