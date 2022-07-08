Lenny Von Dohlen, the actor best known for playing Harold Smith in Twin Peaks, has died at the age of 63.

His sister Catherine announced his death on Facebook on Thursday (7 July), with his agent subsequently confirming the news.

“The world lost a magnificent man on 5 July,”she wrote in the post. “Brother Len was passionate about everything and everyone.

“He was always leading; whether it be riveting conversation, an artistic creation or a trip to new places. He loved a good laugh. He continues on his spiritual journey. Living life full in his memory.”

Von Dohlen played the agoraphobic Harold in David Lynch’s groundbreaking 1990s crime series, later reprising the role in the cult prequel film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me.

Outside of Twin Peaks, Von Dohlen also appeared in a range of projects across film and TV, including the 1997 family sequel Home Alone 3, in which he played a villain, and the Oscar-winning film Tender Mercies in 1983.

Lenny Von Dohlen in ‘Twin Peaks' (ABC)

His best-known film role came in 1984 with the sci-fi film Electric Dreams, in which he played the lead.

Von Dohlen’s TV work included parts in Miami Vice, The Equalizer, Red Dwarf and Psych.