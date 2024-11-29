Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Local NBC4 Washington news anchor Leon Harris, who delivers the network’s nightly broadcast at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., sparked concern among viewers after he appeared to stumble over his words during Thursday (November 28) night’s telecast.

In a clip of the moment shared on X/Twitter, Harris, 63, can be seen struggling to speak fluently while discussing a water main break that occurred in the D.C. area, as well as the recent arrest of four suspects accused of vandalizing the American Israel Public Affairs Committee building.

“NBC check on Leon Harris!” voice actor Lee Sanders viewer wrote alongside the video.

Another concerned viewer commented: “What’s going on Newschannel 4 6 PM news cast. The anchor is having a rough time delivering the news. I hope he is okay?”

“NBC 4’s 6 pm newscast went to a full weather segment and is now airing a long taped segment after anchor Leon Harris struggled to deliver the news at the top of the hour,” sports journalist A.J. Perez noted, adding that “no news has been delivered from the anchor desk in more than 20 mins.”

Meteorologist Ryan Miller told viewers during the broadcast that NBC 4 had received “a lot” of worried messages inquiring about Harris’s wellbeing.

“We want to assure you that our colleague Leon Harris is fine,” Miller said.

The Independent has reached out to NBC4 for comment.

open image in gallery Leon Harris has been open about his struggles with alcoholism in the past ( NBC4 Washington )

Harris joined NBC4 in 2017 after 21 years anchoring CNN in Atlanta.

In 2022, he was arrested and sentenced to 10 days in jail after he crashed while driving under the influence of alcohol. Harris was removed from NBC4 anchoring duties at the time before later being reinstated.

“In my condition, I could’ve killed someone,” he told colleague Doreen Gentzler in an interview about the incident.

“I was actually more impaired than I thought I was. I thought that after having about four glasses of wine, I thought I was good. I wasn’t! Nobody’s gonna be good after that. But because I had been doing it before, and I had gotten away with it before, and my body had gotten to the point of not processing like it did when I was 25, like it did when I was 35, I was in much worse shape than I though. And I know that now.”

Following his return to NBC4, he opened the broadcast telling viewers: “Many of you know that I made a terrible mistake one night in January.

“After drinking, I decided to get into my car and drive. This is the worst decision I could possibly have made.”

He confirmed that he was “embracing sobriety” and was working with “very tough professionals to get control of this disease called alcoholism.”