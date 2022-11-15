Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Les Dennis has questioned when Matt Hancock is going to talk about dyslexia, as he said he would, on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

The former health secretary, who had the Tory whip for appearing on the reality show, initially claimed that he would use his platform to raise awareness for the condition.

Appearing on Good Morning Britainon Tuesday (15 November), actor Dennis said that he’d been intrigued to see how Cleaver would react to Hancock arriving in the jungle last week.

“When Matt Hancock went in, I was wondering how Sue would react,” he said.

However, Dennis said that he was unimpressed with how much attention Hancock was getting on the show.

“I’ve got bored with it,” he said. “I don’t want to watch the Matt Hancock show. And where’s the talk of dyslexia?”

Hancock had said that he was going on the show to raise awareness of dyslexia and the importance of an early diagnosis.

GMB host Richard Madeley came to Hancock’s defence, saying that he may have mentioned the condition without it making the final edit.

Dennis explained that while he understood the campmates growing close to Hancock, it was hard to watch the MP’s redemption arc.

Hancock has spent a week in the jungle (ITV)

“They’re in an enclosed situation, they’re in a bubble,” he said. “But from our point of view, it’s a difficult watch.”

Hancock was voted by the public to take part in the first six Bushtucker Trials, but has avoided Tuesday (15 November) night’s challenge.

Former I’m a Celebrity finalist Kim Woodburn has criticised Hancock’s campmates for complaining about the MP while still eating the food he won in the Trials.

“Not one of them that moans about him has got the courage of their own convictions,” Woodburn said.

“Oh, they’ll eat his food while they pull him to pieces. You two-faced bunch of pigs!... Bloody stop this nonsense. Stop it altogether.”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV.