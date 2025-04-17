Leslie Bibb says she ‘can’t watch’ the White Lotus finale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White Lotus star Leslie Bibb has revealed that she hasn’t been able to watch the recent series three finale or in fact, anything from this season.

Bibb played the character of Kate Bohr, a churchgoing housewife with an immaculate blonde bob vacationing in Thailand with her two childhood friends, played by Carrie Coon and Michelle Monaghan.

The White Lotus creator Mark White referred to the trio as the “blonde blob”.

While the HBO show loves a dysfunctional, toxic couple, the third season proved that a group of best friends on a girl's holiday can be just as complex.

After weeks of the three women throwing passive-aggressive insults at one another, the group ended their trip on a surprisingly tender note in the final episode, after Carrie Coon’s character opened up to her long-term friends about her insecurities.

The segment ended with each of the women professing their love for one another – which Bibb has admitted was not in the original script.

open image in gallery ‘A big, blonde blob’: Carrie Coon, Monaghan and Leslie Bibb in ‘The White Lotus’ ( Sky/HBO )

Bibb told Bustle in a recent interview that after over a year of filming in Thailand, she’s still “not ready to let it go.”

When speaking about her final emotional scene with Coon and Monaghan, Bibb said: “It felt like a build to truth, someone finally putting their sword down and leaning into their vulnerability. It was such a beautiful conclusion for these three women.

“We were all present and not worried about the camera, our attention was so on each other.

Bibb even surprisingly asked the publication: “Is there something where we all say ‘I love you’ to each other?”

“That wasn’t in the script. That was happening in real time,” she said after getting confirmation. “There’s a weird thing that happens with this show where you just feel very connected. Art is imitating life. I just felt like there was no acting in that moment.”

The actor also said that she could not bring herself to watch the final scene between her cast mates Amiee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins after their characters Rick and Chelsea are murdered.

open image in gallery Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood in ‘The White Lotus’ ( HBO )

She said: “I just saw a clip of something leading up to it, and I started crying just seeing the clip.”

It comes after Goggins appeared to disagree with his co-star Aimee Lou Wood’s assessment of Saturday Night Live’s recent sketch mocking their characters.

During the latest episode of NBC’s hit late-night comedy show, SNL cast members reimagined the hit HBO series The White Lotus as The White Potus, which saw Donald Trump (played by James Austin Johnson) attempt to unwind at an exotic vacation resort while secretly panicking about the future financial state of America amid tariff policy chaos, surrounded by Ivanka (Scarlett Johansson) and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (Jon Gries).

The SNL skit also attempted to recreate the dynamic between the White Lotus character Rick (Goggins) and his younger girlfriend Chelsea (Wood), with RFK Jr. (Jon Hamm) rambling about fluoride in water to Chelsea, played in the SNL skit by cast member Sarah Sherman, who darts off to kill and eat a monkey.

Sherman’s parody of Chelsea included faking a bizarre British accent and wearing protruding prosthetic teeth in an attempt to mimic Wood’s appearance.

While Wood, 31, found the “White Potus” skit to be “mean and unfunny,” Goggins instead hailed it as “amazing.”