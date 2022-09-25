Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Lewis Capaldi shocks Naga Munchetty with explicit mix-up on BBC Breakfast

‘We’re going to have a little word with Lewis,’ presenter told viewers following the mistake

Isobel Lewis
Sunday 25 September 2022 09:09
Comments
Lewis Capaldi embarrasses Naga Munchetty with explicit word mix-up

Lewis Capaldi left Naga Munchetty red in the face following an awkward mix-up on BBC Breakfast.

The “Someone You Loved” singer appeared on the morning programme on Saturday (24 September), during which he complimented co-host Charlie Stayt on his “great hair”.

“Can I just say, you’ve got great hair. We were talking about it outside,” Capaldi said, with Munchetty mouthing: “It’s a wig.”

“It’s a wig, is it? I didn’t say that. Looks great,” Capaldi said.

“Well you’ve got great hair too,” Stayt replied, with Capaldi offering him a high five.

Recommended

“Would you like a room?” Munchetty said, with a surprised looking Capaldi asking: “Would I what?”

After she repeated herself, Capaldi said: “I thought you said ‘a rim’.”

Munchetty gasped and covered her face in embarrassment, saying: “The time now, we’re coming on to nine o’clock... We’re going to have a little word with Lewis.”

Munchetty covered her face following Capaldi’s mistake

(BBC)

Stayt and members of the production team could be heard laughing off camera

Earlier this month, Capaldi told fans that he had been diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome, a condition that causes a person to make involuntary sounds and movements known as tics.

Recommended

The 25-year-old explained that he had chosen to share his diagnosis so that his shoulder twitches weren’t misinterpreted as a sign of drug use.

In an interview, he described a heartbreaking incident before his diagnosis where his dad thought the singer was having a seizure due to his twitches.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in